Gulf country to introduce new rules for visit visas

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait has announced new rules for visit visas. As per reports, foreigners holding a family visit visa to Kuwait will have to use specific airlines to fly to and leave the country. The Kuwaiti Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced this.

The Kuwaiti Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) has made it obligatory for holders of family visas to board the Kuwaiti carriers Kuwait Airways and Al Jazeera Airways for arrival and departure from Kuwait. DGCA has stressed that a family visit visa holder who uses other airlines than the two designated carriers will be sent back to the departure destination.

Earlier this month, Kuwait said it would resume the issuance of visit visas for family, commercial, and tourism purposes under new regulations. Under Kuwait’s new regulations pertaining to family visa issuance, the applicant must earn a minimum of KD400 (Dh4,775) for sponsoring first-degree relatives such as parents, spouses, and children, and KD800 for other relatives.

Moreover, the duration of stay for a family visit visa holder is set at a maximum of one month issued after a written pledge that the visa will not be converted into residence permits. Medical treatment will be provided at private and government health facilities for visitors adhering to their visa stay duration.