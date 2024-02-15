Hedge fund manager Michael Burry makes significant moves in his portfolio

Michael Burry, a hedge fund manager known for his prescient predictions leading up to the 2008 collapse of the US housing market, has made significant adjustments to his portfolio, as revealed in recently released securities filings.

Scion Asset Management, led by Burry, disclosed its activities for the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting notable acquisitions and divestitures across various sectors. Among these transactions, Burry’s fund accumulated 375,000 shares of Warner Brothers Discovery, indicating a strategic realignment in investment focus. These disclosures, submitted as 13-F forms, provide retrospective insights into the portfolio strategies of typically secretive hedge funds.

Throughout the quarter, Scion Asset Management initiated positions in several companies, demonstrating a diversified investment approach. Burry’s fund procured 200,000 shares of restaurant software company Toast Inc, in addition to 225,000 shares of discount retail chain Big Lots, and 154,142 shares of Gen Restaurant Group.