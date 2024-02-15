Honor launches new latest X-series smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor launched latest X-series smartphone named ‘Honor X9b’ in India. Honor X9b price in India is set at Rs. 25, 999 and the phone is available in a 8GB+256GB storage configuration. The handset can be purchased in Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange colour options. The Honor X9b will go on sale for the first time on February 16 at 12pm (noon), according to the company.

It will be sold via Amazon and around 1,800 retail stores across the country. Customers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 discount using ICICI Bank cards, while purchasing the smartphone.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X9b runs on Android 13 with Magic OS 7.2 on top. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200×2,652 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Honor X9b is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with a f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has a 5,800mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to three days of battery life, with support for 35W wired charging.