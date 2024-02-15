HP launches ‘Envy Move’ all-in-one portable computer in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: HP launched its latest all-in-one (AIO) portable computer in India. The PC named ‘Envy Move’ is priced at Rs. 1,24,999. It is available in a Shell White colour and can be purchased via the HP e-store.

The newly launched HP Envy Move runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a 23.8-inch Quad-HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS LCD touch display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher third day in a row

HP has equipped the portable AIO PC with a 1TB NVMe SSD. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI 1.4b port. It ships with the HP 720 White Touchpad Integrated Bluetooth keyboard, and there’s a sleeve at the back of the device to stow the keyboard.

For video calls, HP’s new AIO PC is equipped with a 5-megapixel infrared camera paired with dual array digital microphones. It is equipped with an unspecified battery that can be charged at 90W with the included power adapter.