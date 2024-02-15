India launch date of Skoda Enyaq announced: Details

Mumbai: Skoda Auto India has revealed the India launch date of its Enyaq. The electric vehicle (EV) will be launched on February 27. It was recently displayed at the Bharat Global Mobility Expo, which took place from February 1 to 3. Earlier in December 2023, the e-SUV was spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads. The Enyaq was unveiled globally in 2022. It will arrive in India via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route.

The Enyaq comes with aero-inspired alloy wheels, sweptback LED headlamps, contrast black inserts, an illuminated grille, a shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler, Skoda lettering, a tailgate number plate recess and wraparound two-piece LED tail lights. It will also have a 360-degree camera, two all-digital displays, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and a multifunction steering wheel.

The Skoda electric SUV features leatherette upholstery, a centre console that is connected to the front centre armrest, and an ambient lighting strip that spans the width of the dashboard.

There are five trim levels available for the Enyaq globally. However, the EV is expected to be available in India in the Enyaq 80 variant, which features a 77 kWh battery pack and a WLTP claimed range of 500 km. The Enyaq 80 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor and has a maximum power output of 200 bhp and peak torque of 310 Nm, allowing for quick acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The Enyaq has a wheelbase of 2,765 mm and dimensions of 4,648 mm in length, 1,877 mm in width, and 1,618 mm in height. It comes with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) technology such as lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and adaptive cruise control.