Indian Meteorological Department predict rainfall in these states till 21 February

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till 21 February. The weather department has predicted isolated/scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning activity in isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand on 15th February. Additionally, IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh on 18th February.

‘Widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with Isolated Heavy Rainfall/Snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on 18th February, 2024,’ the weather department said.

Also Read: Tribal Tea Vendor assaulted for refusing to pay bribe

IMD also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning over Western Himalayan Region during 17th -21st February. The weather department has predicted dense fog conditions in morning hours in isolated pockets of Bihar and Jharkhand on 15 and 16 February and over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 15th February.