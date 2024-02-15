Internet Services Suspended in Punjab for Farmers’ March Until Feb 16

In response to the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ march by farmers, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the suspension of internet services in specific regions of Punjab’s Patiala, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts until February 16. The order, issued on February 12, cites Section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, along with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, as the legal basis for the suspension. The affected areas include police station jurisdictions such as Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaour, Devigarh, and Balbhera in Patiala; Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam, and Chajli in Sangrur; and the area under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has also taken similar measures, suspending mobile internet services and bulk SMS in districts like Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa. The suspension of internet services comes amid the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aiming to exert pressure on the central government to address their demands, including legislation on minimum support prices for crops and loan waivers.