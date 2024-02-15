JMM Plans ‘Nyay Yatra’ to seek justice for Hemant Soren

To advocate for the release of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren and counter alleged BJP schemes, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will commence a statewide ‘Nyay Yatra’ beginning Thursday. This initiative aims to penetrate every household across the state, enlightening residents about the circumstances surrounding Soren’s imprisonment and exposing what the JMM deems as a BJP-driven conspiracy behind it. The yatra will unfold extensively, with planned outreach in all corners of Jharkhand, accompanied by efforts to shed light on the intricate plot leading to Soren’s incarceration.

The ‘Nyay Yatra’ will also feature district-wise fasting sessions near the statues of freedom fighters in Ranchi, symbolizing solidarity and urging for the release of their prominent leader. Kicking off in Ranchi on February 15, the yatra will extend to other districts, with each district urged to schedule their participation by February 20. JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Vinod Pandey emphasized that the yatra seeks to elucidate how the BJP allegedly targets Chief Ministers and governments in states not under their jurisdiction.