Know how brain chemicals rule your sex life

As per medical experts, our sex life is ruled by our brain. The neurotransmitters like dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and Endorphins (D.O.S.E.) are the brain chemicals that influences our sex life. These brain chemicals control not just your sex drive but your actual experience of sex from start to finish.

Dopamine is a feel-good’ hormone. It is released in our brain during pleasurable activities, like eating, exercise, and of course, sex. Dopamine is responsible for that rush of attraction and excitement you feel when we first start dating someone. Dopamine also activates the reward centre in our brain, giving us a natural high from physical intimacy and orgasm.

Oxytocin is often called the ‘love hormone’. This hormone is released during intimate physical contact with another person, like hugging, kissing, and sex.

Oxytocin also increases arousal and sexual pleasure for both men and women. In women, oxytocin stimulates the cervix and vagina, increasing lubrication and intensifying orgasms. For men, oxytocin boosts arousal, erection, and ejaculation

Regular sex in a relationship leads to a steady release of oxytocin, which helps to strengthen the emotional and social bond between partners over the long run.

Testosterone is the hormone most associated with sex drive and arousal in both men and women Testosterone fuels our sex drive by stimulating the production of dopamine in our brain that makes we crave sex.

For men, testosterone levels peak in the teens and early 20s, then slowly decrease over time. By a man is 60s or 70s, testosterone levels can drop by 50% or more from his peak. This is a major reason why libido and erectile function tend to decline with age.

Estrogen, the primary female sex hormone. It plays an important role in our sex life and libido. Estrogen is responsible for the development and regulation of the female reproductive system. In women, estrogen levels fluctuate throughout the menstrual cycle and over a lifetime. These fluctuations can directly impact a woman’s sex drive and arousal.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate our mood and happiness levels. Serotonin impacts our libido and arousal levels, especially in women. When our serotonin levels are in a good balance, we’re more likely to feel romantic and in the mood. But if serotonin levels are off, it can reduce our sex drive and make it harder to become aroused.

Some things that can disrupt your serotonin balance include:

• Stress and anxiety

• Lack of sunlight

• Poor diet