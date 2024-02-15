Know how to apply for high security registration plate in India

New Delhi: High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP)is the new standard in license plate in India. HSRP plates are made of aluminum, with unique details other than the registration number itself, and are affixed using at least two non-reusable snap-on locks. They come with special features like a 3D hologram and a laser-etched serial number to prevent tampering.

From July 2022, all new vehicles automatically get HSRP plates. States like Karnataka now require older vehicles to upgrade by February 17, 2024. Failing to do so could lead to fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Currently, having an HSRP number plate is mandatory for all officially registered vehicles in the country. The only way to apply for a new or replacement HSRP number plate is through the official website of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex national body representing the Indian automobile industry.

To apply, you’ll need details such as your vehicle registration number, chassis number, engine number, phone number for OTP, email ID, and either a UPI ID or credit/debit card for online payment.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit http://www.siam.in and click on ‘Book HSRP’ in the top right corner.

Fill in your basic details and click submit.

Choose your district and vehicle type, then select your vehicle brand.

Enter your vehicle details and personal information, and make the payment.

Keep a copy of the acknowledgment provided after payment.

If you’re unable to book the HSRP number plate online, you may need to visit a showroom or the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to complete the process.