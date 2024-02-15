Know skin issues that can develop during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey for expecting mothers, but it can also come with its fair share of challenges. One of the most common issues that many pregnant women face is changes in their skin due to hormonal fluctuations. These changes can cause a range of skin issues such as acne, stretch marks, darkening of the skin, and melasma.

As per medical experts, the increased levels of hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone, can cause an overproduction of oil in the skin, leading to breakouts and acne.

One of the most seen skin issue is pigmentation. Firstly, on the face, which is known as Chloasma, the Mask of pregnancy is also known as Melasma. Secondly, pigmentation of body folds, pigmentation around the nipple area, and the areola.

The other issues are hair fall and changes in the nails. Sometimes women notice a lot of hair fall during pregnancy or post-delivery and a lot of changes in the nails, that is, nails are growing very fast.

Another issue is Prurigo of pregnancy, that is, continuous itching and few lesions and red spots on the body, which is also known as Pruritic urticarial papules and Plaques of pregnancy.

Most of these issues do get cleared up once the child is delivered, but some of them like Melasma, acne and hair fall can persist post-delivery.