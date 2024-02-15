Know the positive and negative effects of masturbation on the brain

Masturbating may have several positive effects. The act boost hormones and chemicals that promote positive emotions, feelings, and sensations.

Research shows that masturbation and other sexual activities leading to sexual pleasure or orgasm, trigger the releases of happy hormones and chemicals.

Potential health benefits of masturbation:

Reduced stress and anxiety: The release of oxytocin from sexual activities seems to lower stress hormones, such as cortisol, while promoting relaxation. Prolactin also helps regulate stress responses.

Improve sleep: Masturbation releases hormones and neurotransmitters to help reduce stress and blood pressure while promoting relaxation, which may make it easier to fall asleep.

Reduced pain: Endorphins are the body’s natural painkillers. Endocannabinoids are also known to help regulate pain and inflammation processes. These natural painkillers could also help ease menstrual pain.

Improved immune function: Masturbation raises levels of prolactin and endocannabinoids, which help regulate the immune system. It also boosts the hormones and neurotransmitters that lower stress.

Improved mood: Masturbation may increase hormone levels associated with a positive mood, such as dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins.

Improve focus and concentration: By increasing levels of hormones and neurotransmitters involved in learning, memory, and motivation, masturbation may improve focus and concentration.

Improve self-esteem: Masturbation can raise adrenaline levels.

Improve sexual function:

Improved cognition: Dopamine also seems to contribute to healthy cognition. A study Source found that sexual activity increases recall and number sequencing in older males and recall in older females aged 50–89.

Reduced blood pressure: Oxytocin and endocannabinoids may also help reduce blood pressure.

Negative effects of masturbation on the brain:

Excessive masturbation can also cause physical problems such as irritated or broken skin, swelling of the genitals, and cramps. One might dislike the feeling, or it might be against your belief system, or you might simply be uninterested in it.

Also, masturbation may be frustrating if you experience:

erectile dysfunction

low libido

vaginal dryness

dyspareunia, which involves pain during vagina penetration

post-orgasmic illness syndrome, a little-known condition where individuals who have a penis can become ill after ejaculating

In addition to this, masturbating might be upsetting if you’ve experienced sexual trauma.