Mammootty’s character’s name in Bramayugam changed following legal case against makers

Days before its scheduled theatrical release, the Malayalam film “Bramayugam,” starring Mammootty, is encountering legal challenges. The film, slated for release on February 15th, features Mammootty in the role of Kunjamon Potty and has been directed by Rahul Sadasivan. As reported by Live Law, the head of Punjamon Illam, a Brahmin household in Kerala, has filed a lawsuit against the filmmakers, alleging defamation of their family name.

Referred to as the “Bramayugam case,” on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court heard a plea invoking Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, contesting the name of the protagonist in the film. The petitioner argues that the depiction of Mammootty’s character in the movie is “negative and defamatory,” potentially tarnishing the family’s reputation.

While details about Mammootty’s character in “Bramayugam” remain scarce, the film’s trailer hints at the presence of morally ambiguous traits in his character. The petitioner emphasizes that retaining the name of the lead character and their traditional residence would adversely affect the petitioner, their family members, ancestors, and successors.

Furthermore, the plea contends that the film’s certification should be revoked due to scenes depicting Mammootty’s character engaging in black magic.