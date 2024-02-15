Nvidia emerges as the third most valuable US company surpassing Google-parent Alphabet

In a significant upheaval on Wall Street, Nvidia has emerged as the third most valuable company in the United States, surpassing Alphabet, the parent company of Google. As reported by Reuters, the leading AI chipmaker experienced a 2.46 percent surge in its stock, achieving a market value of $1.825 trillion, edging past Alphabet’s $1.821 trillion, marking a crucial moment in the ever-evolving tech industry.

Nvidia’s rise to the third position follows its surpassing of Amazon’s market capitalization, showcasing its increasing dominance in the technology sector. Headquartered in Santa Clara, the company has benefited greatly from the technology industry’s drive to incorporate artificial intelligence into various products and services, leading to a staggering 47 percent increase in its stock price this year alone.

The company’s commanding hold on approximately 80 percent of the high-end AI chip market has been a key driver behind its outstanding stock performance. Investors have shown significant interest in Nvidia’s stock, particularly after it closed a session with a market capitalization higher than Amazon’s for the first time in two decades.

However, along with success come challenges, as customers grapple with shortages of Nvidia’s premium components and AI developers face lengthy waiting lists to access its processors through cloud-computing providers.