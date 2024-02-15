PM Modi Opens BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, marking the establishment of the first Hindu temple in the city. The temple, situated on a 27-acre site in Abu Mreikhah near Al Rahba, along the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 700 crore.

During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi, accompanied by priests, offered prayers at the temple and inscribed the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ on a stone. The temple symbolizes the values of harmony, peace, and tolerance shared by both India and the UAE, as expressed by Modi ahead of the event.

The temple’s architectural design includes seven spires representing the seven Emirates forming the UAE, each adorned with idols of Hindu deities like Lord Ram, Lord Shiv, Lord Jagannath, Lord Krishna, Lord Swaminarayan, Tirupati Balaji, and Lord Ayappa. This representation aims to promote unity and cultural integration in the diverse community landscape of the region. Additionally, the temple incorporates elements from various civilizations worldwide, emphasizing inclusivity and cultural richness.