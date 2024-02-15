Rakesh Tikait calls ‘Panchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar on Feb 17

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait announced plans for a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday to address the “atrocities” faced by protesting farmers across the country. The gathering, scheduled to take place at the ‘Kisan Bhawan’ in Sisauli, aims to unite farmers and activists from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Haryana.

According to Tikait’s Facebook post, the mahapanchayat, decided upon by the national working committee, will focus on discussing the current situation in the country, particularly the challenges faced by farmers. Senior officials from BKU chapters in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Haryana are expected to participate in the event.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers embarked on the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to demand a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) and other rights. However, their movement was met with police intervention at the outskirts of the national capital. This development coincides with discussions held by senior Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Arjun Munda, to address the ongoing farmers’ protests and find possible solutions to their grievances.