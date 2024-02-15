Report by Everytown Research & Police says that Missouri has one of the highest rates of gun deaths

The incident of gunfire that occurred during the victory parade of the NFL champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Wednesday, February 14, has reignited discussions about Missouri’s gun legislation. The shooting, which took place at Union Station, resulted in the death of one individual and left 21 others injured. Law enforcement officials have detained three individuals in connection with the incident, although the motive behind the violence remains unknown.

According to a recent report by Everytown Research & Police, Missouri boasts one of the highest rates of gun-related fatalities, gun homicides, and household firearm ownership across the United States. The report further highlights that state legislators have demonstrated little inclination towards enacting legislation aimed at enhancing gun safety measures.

In Missouri, individuals are not mandated to undergo background checks when purchasing firearms. The sole requirement is that the individual must be at least 19 years old, a current or former member of the US armed forces, or honorably discharged from military service to legally carry a firearm.

Although Missouri does issue concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits, these permits are only necessary for individuals intending to travel beyond the state borders while carrying a concealed firearm.