Report: Renesas Electronics strikes $5.9 bn all-cash deal to acquire Altium

Japanese semiconductor manufacturer Renesas Electronics has unveiled a significant agreement to purchase Altium, an Australian-listed electronics design company, in an unprecedented all-cash transaction valued at A$9.1 billion ($5.91 billion).

Under the terms of the deal, Renesas will acquire Altium for A$68.50 per share, signifying a considerable 34 percent premium over Altium’s closing price on Wednesday.

The objective of this acquisition is to transform the electronics design landscape, addressing the mounting demand to accelerate time-to-market, as stated by Renesas CEO Hidetoshi Shibata.

