Russian President Vladimir Putin says that US President Joe Biden’s is better for Russia in comparison to Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised interview with pro-Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin on Wednesday (Feb 14), remarked that, in comparison to Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden would be more favorable for Russia.

When questioned by Zarubin about the upcoming US presidential election, Putin opined that Biden would be preferable for Russia “because he is a more experienced person, he is predictable, he is a politician of an old formation.”

However, Putin added that Russia would be willing to collaborate with any US leader who garners the trust of the American people.

Regarding concerns raised about Biden’s age and mental health, Putin stated that during their meeting in 2021, he did not observe anything unusual. “Even then [three years ago] people were saying that he was incompetent, but I did not see anything of this sort. Yes, he kept looking at his papers, but to be honest, I kept doing the same. So there was nothing peculiar,” he remarked.

Putin emphasized the importance of comprehending the current administration’s “political position” to assess its actions. “I believe that the position of the current administration is extremely harmful and erroneous,” he added, alluding to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.