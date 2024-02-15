Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is now streaming on OTT

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, “Dunki,” is now available for streaming on OTT platform Netflix. The Bollywood superstar hinted at an exciting surprise for his fans on Valentine’s Day, February 14, and subsequently announced the release of the film.

In a Valentine’s Day post, Shah Rukh Khan, known for his romantic roles and often dubbed the ultimate Bollywood heartthrob, teased, “Today, on February 14, I, your eternal Valentine, am here to tell you that something very special is going to happen on Netflix. See you soon.”

“Dunki,” directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is inspired by real-life stories and revolves around themes of love and friendship, providing a fresh perspective on the challenges of immigration.

Expressing his sentiment about the film, Shah Rukh Khan stated, “Dunki is a special film and one that is very close to my heart. We are grateful that we can share this beautiful story with audiences around the world via Netflix. The film is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and I hope this extraordinary journey of a group of friends wins hearts globally.”

The movie showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a role unlike any he has portrayed before, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

“Dunki” is a collaborative effort presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, with production credits going to Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The screenplay is penned by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.