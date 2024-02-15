During winter, our bodies can be more at risk of infections. Dr. Prakash Chandra Shetty, Urologist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, has shared some simple tips to prevent urinary tract infection during winter.

Stay Hydrated: Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for flushing bacteria out of your urinary system. Drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and consider warm herbal teas to stay cozy.

Avoid Holding It In: When you feel the urge to urinate, respond promptly. Holding in urine allows bacteria to multiply in the bladder, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Choose Comfortable Underwear: Breathable cotton underwear is an excellent choice for maintaining a dry and healthy genital area.

Maintain Personal Hygiene: Regular showers help keep your body clean, and proper wiping after using the toilet prevents the spread of bacteria.

Dress Warmly: The pelvic region is particularly vulnerable to the cold. Layering up and wearing warm clothing not only keeps you comfortable but also helps maintain a stable body temperature.

Track Your Vitamin D Levels: Vitamin D plays a crucial role in supporting your immune system. Consider incorporating Vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, fortified dairy products, or a Vitamin D supplement, after consulting with your healthcare provider.

Warm Clothing Layers: Layering up during colder days not only keeps you warm but also helps your body maintain a stable temperature.

Boost Immunity with a Balanced Diet: A well-balanced diet is crucial for overall health and immunity. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in your meals. These nutrient-rich foods provide the vitamins and minerals necessary to support your immune system in its fight against infections.