Sound cannon deployed at Singhu border to deter farmers

Delhi Police implements new measures at the city’s northern and western borders, including the use of Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), as protesting farmers attempt to breach barricades at the Shambhu border in Haryana’s Ambala. LRADs, also known as sound cannons, emit high-power sound waves and have been utilized globally for crowd control since their development by the United States military in the early 2000s.

Weighing between 6.8 and 150 kilograms, LRADs can produce sounds of up to 152 decibels, creating discomfort for humans. Delhi Police has positioned one such device atop a police vehicle at the Singhu border to deter protestors without resorting to violence, aiming to disperse crowds effectively.

The situation at the Singhu border remains tense, with Haryana Police clashing with farmers and deploying tear gas and water cannons. To further restrict movement, trenches have been dug along with the installation of LRADs. Commuters face challenges due to these measures, with some being dropped off far from their destination and forced to navigate obstacles to reach Delhi.