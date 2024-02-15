Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on February 15. BSE Sensex settled at 72,050.38, up 227.55 points or 0.32 percent. At close, NSE Nifty was up 70.80 points or 0.32 percent at 21,910.80.

About 2172 shares advanced, 1200 shares declined, and 72 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were M&M, BPCL, ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation. Top losers were Axis Bank, Apollo Hospitals, ITC, HUL and Nestle India.

On the sectoral front, except FMCG, all other indices ended higher. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up 1 percent each.

Over 300 stocks, including Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Bank of Baroda, Coal India, ONGC, TVS Motor Company and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly Rs 387.3 lakh crore from nearly Rs 384.7 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about Rs 2.6 lakh crore in a single session.