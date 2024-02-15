These yoga asanas will help manage blood sugar levels

Yoga has several health benefits. Yoga improve our physical and mental health. As per experts, yoga can help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Maintaining a regular practice may even lower your chance of developing heart disease and other diabetic problems. Yoga poses ideal for diabetics to help reduce blood sugar levels:
1. Dhanurasana:
Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight
Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back
Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm
Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space
Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso
Lift both your head and chest at the same moment
Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground
Maintain for 4–5 breaths
Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult
2. Bhujangasana:
Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torsoAt this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
Repeat 3-4 times daily
Also Read: These are the health benefits of having more sex
3. Paschimottanasana:
Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
In this position, your feet’s soles should be facing front
Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back upYou can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
4. Balasana:
Sit straight with your legs folded
At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
5. Setu Bandhasana:
Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
Press your feet firmly into the ground
To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
Post Your Comments