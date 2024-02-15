These yoga asanas will help manage blood sugar levels

Yoga has several health benefits. Yoga improve our physical and mental health. As per experts, yoga can help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Maintaining a regular practice may even lower your chance of developing heart disease and other diabetic problems. Yoga poses ideal for diabetics to help reduce blood sugar levels:

1. Dhanurasana:

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

2. Bhujangasana:

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torsoAt this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

3. Paschimottanasana:

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet’s soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back upYou can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

4. Balasana:

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

5. Setu Bandhasana:

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths