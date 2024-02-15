Third round of farmer talks scheduled today

Protesting farmers’ leaders have agreed to engage in talks with the central government the following evening, opting to refrain from further escalation until then. They advised participants of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest to avoid exacerbating the situation. The day commenced with reports of clashes between demonstrators and the Haryana Police at the Shambhu and Khanauri inter-state borders, where police employed drones to dispense tear gas canisters, sparking controversy between the states.

At the forefront of the discussion agenda is the demand for a legal assurance of the minimum support price mechanism for agricultural produce procurement. Following an evening meeting with Punjab police officials, representatives from the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Bharat Kisan Union announced the scheduling of the third round of talks with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai in Chandigarh. They urged for a conducive atmosphere until then and highlighted the misrepresentation of their intentions, refuting claims of instigating lawlessness. Additionally, they appealed to the government to cease tear gas usage. Meanwhile, in Punjab, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) announced plans to disrupt railway traffic in protest of tear gas shelling, while in Haryana, farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni criticized police actions and called for a union meeting to address the situation.