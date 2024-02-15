Tribal Tea Vendor assaulted for refusing to pay bribe

In Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, a disturbing incident unfolded just three days after a tribal youth was assaulted by a Bajrang Dal leader. This time, Ashish Parte, another tribal man, was subjected to even more brutal treatment, including being stripped and hung upside down while being brutally beaten. The incident, which occurred in November 2023, only came to light after a video of the assault went viral on Tuesday night. Parte revealed that the attackers demanded “cut money” for his tea shop, which he runs with his father, and proceeded to beat him with sticks and belts after tying him up. He remained silent about the incident initially due to one of the attackers boasting about a past murder, but eventually, the matter was reported to the local police under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

This shocking incident adds to the growing concern over the targeted violence against tribals in the state, as highlighted by State Congress chief Jitu Patwari. Just a day before, the Betul district police had already registered a case against a Bajrang Dal leader and his associates for assaulting another tribal youth. The viral video of this previous incident showed the victim, Raju Uike, being punched and kicked while being forced into humiliating positions.