Try This Authentic Jigarthanda Recipe

Jigarthanda is a traditional South Indian drink, particularly popular in the state of Tamil Nadu. Here’s a basic recipe to make Jigarthanda:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup of milk

2. 2-3 scoops of vanilla ice cream

3. 2 tablespoons of almond gum (Badam Pisin)

4. 2 tablespoons of agar agar strands

5. 2 tablespoons of sweet basil seeds (Sabja seeds)

6. 2 tablespoons of rose syrup

7. 1 tablespoon of sugar (optional)

8. Chopped nuts (like almonds, pistachios) for garnishing

Instructions:

1. Soak the almond gum in water overnight until it swells up and becomes soft. Drain the water and set it aside.

2. In a separate bowl, soak the agar agar strands in water for about 10-15 minutes until they soften. Drain the water and set them aside.

3. In another bowl, soak the sweet basil seeds (Sabja seeds) in water for about 10-15 minutes until they swell up.

4. In a saucepan, heat the milk and bring it to a boil. Once boiled, let it cool down to room temperature.

5. In serving glasses, add a spoonful of rose syrup to the bottom of each glass.

6. Add a spoonful of softened almond gum (Badam Pisin) on top of the rose syrup layer.

7. Next, add a spoonful of softened agar agar strands on top of the almond gum layer.

8. Pour the cooled milk over the layers in each glass.

9. Add a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream on top of the milk layer.

10. Finally, garnish with chopped nuts like almonds and pistachios.

11. Serve chilled and enjoy your homemade Jigarthanda!