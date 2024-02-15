Uttarakhand to Launch India’s Inaugural Helicopter Emergency Medical Service

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday that India’s inaugural Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) will be launched in Uttarakhand. Sharing the news in a video posted on X, Scindia informed the residents of Uttarakhand about the upcoming service, emphasizing its significance for the state. The HEMS initiative will involve stationing a helicopter at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which will be dispatched within a 150-kilometer radius to airlift accident victims to medical facilities.

Scindia further explained that the assembly and certification process for the designated helicopter is currently underway, with the deployment being closely monitored by him. He assured that the matter is under his direct supervision and urged residents to rest assured about the progress of the initiative.