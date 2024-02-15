Vivo to launch V30 Pro on February 28: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch its V30 on February 28. As per a landing page created on the company’s website, the Vivo V30 Pro will be launched in Thailand. The phone will be launched in three colours — Green Sea, Night Sky Black, and Pearl White.

The phone will sport a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while all three cameras on the handset will be equipped with Zeiss lenses. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The company has also revealed that the handset will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

It will also have an ‘Aura’ light under the camera module and users can adjust the colour temperature while clicking images. It could also be equipped with a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Vivo V30 Pro shares several similarities with that of the Vivo S18 Pro that was launched in China in December 2023. The latter is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ chipset, runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box and features a 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup.