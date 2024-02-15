Will Smith to be next seen in the high-octane action thriller Sugar Bandits

Will Smith’s upcoming project is the adrenaline-fueled action thriller “Sugar Bandits,” adapted from Chuck Hogan’s novel “Devils in Exile.” The story revolves around an Iraq War veteran who joins forces with fellow veterans to combat the drug trade in Boston.

The screenplay for “Sugar Bandits” is penned by Chuck Hogan, known for his work on “The Town” and “The Strain.” As per The Hollywood Reporter, “Sugar Bandits” was initially developed at Universal Pictures over ten years ago, and discussions are underway for Joe Carnahan to helm the project.

Based on Chuck Hogan’s book, “Devils in Exile,” the narrative centers on Neal Maven, a Boston-based veteran who returns from Iraq facing limited job opportunities. Maven collaborates with other soldiers to pilfer from local drug dealers.

Will Smith’s most recent appearance was in Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation,” which was acquired by Apple TV+ at Cannes for a record-breaking deal of $120 million but failed to leave a significant impact. “Sugar Bandits” marks Smith’s return to the screen following the underwhelming performance of “Emancipation.”

Smith’s reputation was marred by controversy following the highly publicized Oscars incident where he struck Chris Rock onstage after Rock made a joke about Jada Smith. Some attribute the lackluster reception of “Emancipation” to the fallout from the Oscars altercation.