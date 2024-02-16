11 killed as massive fire breaks out at paint factory

New Delhi: At least 11 people lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out in a market area in Alipur, Delhi. The fire broke out at a paint factory and a godown at Dayalpur market in the Outer Delhi area. As per police, 2 persons were trapped inside the building. 4 people injured in the fire.

The police and fire department received information about the fire in the paint factory at 5:25 pm. The fire was extinguished by six fire engines within four hours. The police said that an explosion was heard at the factory before the fire broke up and the officials suspect the blast occurred due to chemicals stored there.

‘The fire got spread to an adjacent house and a Nasha Mukti Kendra. There was a blast due to which the building collapsed, trapping the 11 labourers who lost their lives. The bodies are completely burnt, making it difficult to identify them,’ said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known and a search operation is on for the missing persons.