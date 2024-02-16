Actress Kavita Chaudhary dies due to cardiac arrest

Kavita Chaudhary, renowned for her roles in the iconic Doordarshan serial “Udaan” and as Lalita ji in Surf detergent commercials, passed away at an Amritsar hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 67. Admitted a few days prior due to low blood pressure, her condition deteriorated, leading to the unfortunate event, as confirmed by her nephew, Ajay Sayal.

Best remembered for her portrayal of IPS officer Kalyani Singh in “Udaan,” a show she also wrote and directed, Chaudhary’s work was inspired by the life of her elder sister, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, also a police officer. The series, a beacon of women empowerment, ran on Doordarshan from 1989 to 1991 and was re-aired during the pandemic, garnering acclaim and inspiring future generations of women to pursue public service. Colleagues, including actor Amit Behl, expressed condolences on her passing, acknowledging her significant contributions to the industry.