BSE Warns Investors of Fake Social Media Accounts

BSE issued a warning to investors on Thursday, advising them to be cautious of deceptive social media accounts falsely claiming affiliation with the exchange. The caution was prompted by the discovery of unauthorized and counterfeit social media handles across platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, which misleadingly present themselves as BSE’s official channels.

The exchange emphasized that these fraudulent accounts exploit BSE’s name and reputation for personal gain, deceiving investors in the process. In response, BSE urged investors and the general public to exercise vigilance and verify the authenticity of any social media handles purporting to represent or be associated with the exchange. Additionally, it recommended engaging solely with BSE’s officially verified social media accounts to avoid potential misinformation or scams.