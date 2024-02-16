BSNL to Extend Signal Coverage to India-China Border

During the upcoming Chardham Yatra season, residents of Nelong and Jadung villages near the India-China border in Uttarakhand will soon have access to mobile phone connectivity, thanks to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The company is installing mobile towers to enable communication within the state and across the country for the villagers.

BSNL officials have reported that around 70% of the tower installation work in Nelong is complete, with the first phase underway in Jadung. The Department of Telecommunications has confirmed that mobile tower signals will extend to the Janaktal track, as part of the central government’s Vibrant Plan to revitalize strategically significant areas like Nelong and Jadung. Additionally, mobile signals will be accessible in Ulana village and other isolated villages within the Bhatwari development block in the coming months. Despite being located several kilometers away from the main road, efforts are being made to ensure mobile connectivity in these remote areas, which currently lack basic facilities such as roads and communication services, according to officials.