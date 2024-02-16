Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher marginally in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 45,680, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5710, up by Rs 10.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 61,661 per 10 grams, up by Rs 39 or 0.06% while the March Silver contracts were trading at Rs 71,272 per kg, lower by Rs 151.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,003.95 per ounce. Gold has lost nearly 1% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,016.00 per ounce. Price of spot platinum fell 0.5% to $893.51/Oz, palladium was steady at $953.68, while silver rose 0.2% to $22.94.