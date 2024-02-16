Delhi Police Heightens Security Amid Bharat Bandh

Delhi Police has heightened security measures in the national capital in anticipation of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), aimed at pressing the BJP-led central government to address farmers’ demands, particularly regarding minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Traffic disruptions are expected as barricades have been erected in various areas, impacting commuters.

Since Tuesday, farmers from Punjab have been attempting to march to Delhi as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement but have been halted by security forces at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Delhi and Haryana. The ongoing agitation, now in its fourth day, has led to the closure of these border points, causing inconvenience to commuters and heavy deployment of security personnel.

With a marathon meeting between Union ministers and farmer union leaders on Thursday yielding no resolution, the two sides are scheduled to resume discussions on Sunday. Meanwhile, security measures at the Singhu and Tikri borders, where farmers are stationed, have been significantly intensified, with multiple layers of barricades and drones deployed for monitoring. The farmers’ demands include MSP guarantees, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and justice for victims of previous agrarian protests.