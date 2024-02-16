Disarray in Kerala University Senate Meeting Over VC Search Nominee

Kerala University’s Senate meeting witnessed turmoil as it failed to agree on a nominee for the search committee tasked with selecting the new Vice Chancellor. The meeting, called by the acting VC Mohanan Kunnummal, followed a directive from Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan. The Chancellor had asked the university to provide its nominee for the VC search panel.

Amidst anticipation, only 11 of the 17 Senate members nominated by the Chancellor arrived early to prevent interference from the CPM’s student wing. However, Higher Education Minister R Bindu unexpectedly chaired the meeting as Pro-Chancellor. She introduced a ‘resolution’ from the Left-backed members, deeming the meeting illegal following a Supreme Court ruling. Despite objections, the Minister abruptly adjourned the session, prompting protests from pro-UDF and Governor-nominated members.

Tensions escalated as Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal contested the Minister’s authority to lead the meeting and change its agenda. After the Left-backed members exited, the remaining factions proposed their nominees for the search panel. The Chancellor’s faction proposed MKC Nair, while the pro-UDF members suggested MC Dileep Kumar. The Vice-Chancellor is expected to relay both nominations and provide a comprehensive report to the Chancellor.