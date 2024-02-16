Emraan Hashmi Signs Up for ‘Goodachari 2’

Actor Emraan Hashmi has joined the cast of “Goodachari 2”, which is led by Adivi Sesh, as announced by the makers on Thursday. The upcoming Telugu action spy thriller will be helmed by director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi and also stars Banita Sandhu.

Hashmi took to his official X page to share the news of his casting in the film, also referred to as “G2”. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, “The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress.” This marks Hashmi’s second venture in Telugu cinema following his upcoming action movie “OG” alongside Pawan Kalyan. “Goodachari 2”, serving as the sequel to Sesh’s 2018 film “Goodachari”, is poised for release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi as well.