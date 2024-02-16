Farmer’s protest: Elderly farmer passes away due to heart attack

A 63-year-old farmer, who had been part of the ongoing protest at the Shambhu border near Haryana’s Ambala, passed away due to a heart attack on Friday. Identified as Gian Singh, he experienced chest pain in the morning and was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Rajpura, Punjab. Subsequently, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where medical professionals pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, had joined the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march two days prior to his passing, advocating for various demands, notably a legal assurance of minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce. The march, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, commenced on Tuesday, with farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana since then. Despite a third round of discussions between farmer union leaders and the government on Thursday, no conclusive agreement was reached, with further talks scheduled for Sunday.