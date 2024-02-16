Five die as car rams into moving truck

Bikaner: Five people, including three members of a family, died in a road accident. The car they were travelling rammed rammed into a moving truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district in the early hours of Friday. The accident took place near Rasisar village on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Bharatmala highway.

All the five deceased were residents of Gujarat. They were identified as Dr Prateek, his wife Hetal and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Community Health Officer Dr Pooja and her husband Karan.The five had gone to Kashmir for a vacation a week ago.

Police informed that the bodies have been kept in the mortuary at Nokha Hospital for post-mortem examination. The family members of the deceased have been informed. The post-mortem will be conducted after their family members reach the hospital.