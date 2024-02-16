Flydubai launches flights to 4 new destinations

Dubai: Dubai -based air carrier Flyduba launched flights to 4 new cities. After this, the air carrier’s network in Europe will surge to 43 destinations in 21 countries. The airline becomes the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg from August 2.

The announcement also marks the carrier’s first entry into the Baltic region with direct flights to Riga International Airport in Latvia commencing on October 11 as well as Tallinn Airport in Estonia and Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania from October 12.

Also Read: Spices That Can Help Beat Cough & Cold

‘We are proud to see our network grow bigger than ever with the new route launches. We have created a diverse network of 126 destinations, 60% of which previously had very limited or no connections to Dubai. Our new services to the Baltic region and Basel will enable more people to travel conveniently through Dubai’s aviation hub, whether they are visiting Dubai or connecting conveniently onto the flydubai network or further afield with our codeshare partner Emirates,’ said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai.

Flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on these routes, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.