Greek parliament passes law legalising same-sex marriage

In a groundbreaking decision, the Greek parliament passed legislation on Thursday (Feb 15) that legalized same-sex marriage, marking a historic milestone as it becomes the first predominantly Orthodox Christian nation to establish marriage equality for all.

Despite opposition from Orthodox Christian clergy and conservative factions within society, the measure garnered the support of 176 out of 300 lawmakers in parliament. Introduced by the center-right government, the bill faced resistance from 76 lawmakers following months of polarized political and public debate.

The LGBTQ+ community in Greece celebrated the parliament’s decision, with onlookers cheering in the parliamentary chambers and dozens taking to the streets of Athens in jubilation.

“This represents a significant achievement for human rights, reflecting the modern-day Greece – a nation that is progressive, democratic, and fervently committed to European principles,” stated Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a post on X following the vote.

Addressing the parliament before the vote, the prime minister remarked, “People who have long been marginalized will finally gain visibility within our society, and alongside them, many children will finally find their rightful place.”

“The reform will enhance the lives of numerous of our fellow citizens without detracting from the lives of others,” he added.

This historic legislation grants same-sex couples the right to marry and adopt children, a development that comes after decades of advocacy by the LGBT community for marriage equality in Greece, a nation known for its social conservatism.