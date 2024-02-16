Gulf country announces temporary road closure

Doha: The Doha Corniche road will be closed temporarily from February 15, until tomorrow. The road closure will commence from 11pm tonight until 2pm on Friday, February 16. The closure is being implemented on the occasion of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2024. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes and follow the directional signs.

The Doha Marathon is an annual road-based marathon hosted by Doha, Qatar. The event was launched in 2013. The marathon is a World Athletics Elite Label Road Race. During the race weekend, a half marathon, a 10K race, and a 5K race are also offered.

This year, the Ooredoo Doha Marathon holds Gold status on the international marathon schedule, meaning runners can qualify for international marathon events such as the Boston Marathon.The 2024 marathon bags a total price of approximately QAR 1 million for all categories.