Gulf country to temporarily ban sale of balloons and water pistols: Details

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait has announced a temporary ban of sales of balloons and water pistols during national celebrations. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced this ban of sale of balloons as well as water pistols and sprinklers at all commercial outlets in the country.

Violators to face tough penalties including the closure of their stores and prosecution. The expected ban will be for a limited period including February when Kuwait marks its National and Liberation Days.

The ministry said that it took this decision based on a set of facts. They include the annual waste of water, specifically on February 25 and 26 when the National Day and Liberation Day are celebrated, an increase in car accidents and harm caused to others’ property due to excessive use of balloons and water pistols as well as the large number of face and eye injuries recorded annually due to the reckless tossing of water-filled balloons and guns.

Kuwait annually celebrates the National Day marking independence from Britain on February 25. The following day is designated as the Liberation Day marking the dislodging of Saddam Hussein’s forces from Kuwait after a US-led military multinational campaign that ended the August 1990 invasion.