Honor launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor launched a new smartwatch named ‘Honor Choice’ in the Indian markets. The Choice smartwatch comes in Black and White colours and is priced at Rs. 6,499. Honor is offering a discount of Rs. 500 launch discount, so the effective price is Rs. 5,999. The watch will be available from Amazon.in, offline stores and explore Honor website starting from February 24 at 12pm IST.

The Honor Choice Watch has a 1.95-inch AMOLED display with a 410 x 502 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 550 nits of peak brightness, 332ppi pixel density and 75 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports eight pre-installed and 21 dynamic always-on watch faces alongside over 100 normal watch faces.

Alongside more than 120 sports modes, the Honor Choice Watch is equipped with blood oxygen or SpO2, heart rate, and sleep trackers. It also offers support for menstrual health tracking and stress monitoring. The data from all these trackers can be synchronised with the Honor Health application.

The Honor Choice Watch also supports Bluetooth calling with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and also offers one-click SOS calling. The watch also has an inbuilt GNSS satellite positioning chipset which extends support for GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, and QZSS.

With 5ATM water resistance, the Honor Choice Watch sports a metallic body and comes with interchangeable silicone straps. Honor packs a 300mAh battery into the watch which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 12 days even with seven hours of sleep monitoring every night.