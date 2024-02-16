IIT Delhi Student Discovered Deceased in Dorm Room

In a suspected case of suicide, a 24-year-old M.Tech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi was discovered hanging in his hostel room, as per the authorities on Friday. The incident unfolded after Sanjay Nerkar’s family members contacted his hostel mates when he failed to respond to their phone calls. Nerkar, originally from Nashik, Maharashtra, resided in room number 757 at the Dronacharya Hostel.

Upon reaching Nerkar’s room, his peers found it locked from the inside. After alerting the hostel guard, the door was forcibly opened, revealing Nerkar’s body suspended from the room’s ceiling. Authorities have commenced an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding Nerkar’s demise. The family members have been notified of the tragic event, and the police are currently probing to establish the cause of death.