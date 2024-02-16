IMD predicts snowfall, rainfall, hailstorm in these states: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted snowfall, rainfall and hailstorm in several states. In the latest weather prediction report, IMD said that Chattisgarh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh may witness hailstorms between 18-20 February. Whereas Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand may also experience moderate rainfall and hailstorms on 19 February.

The weather department has also said that dense fog conditions in north India will improve in the next one to two days. However, east and northeast India may experience some amount of rainfall in the last two weeks of February.

IMD has issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for 19 February. As per IMD, light to moderate snowfall/rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms may occur over the western Himalayan region during 18-21 February.

Further, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds (of about 30-50 kmph) over Punjab during 18-20 February; Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 19-21 February, and over Rajasthan on 19 February.