Karnataka Legislative Assembly approves bill mandating the prominent use of Kannada on signboards across the state

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly recently passed a bill requiring the prominent use of the Kannada language on signboards throughout the state. This initiative, introduced during the ongoing budget session, garnered strong support and is expected to significantly impact language usage across various sectors.

The newly approved legislation, known as the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, imposes penalties, including license cancellations, on businesses that fail to adhere to the language requirements. Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, underscored the government’s determination to enforce compliance through strict regulations.

What are the main provisions of the bill?

According to the stipulations outlined in the bill, Kannada text must occupy at least 60 percent of the space on name boards, especially in commercial, industrial, and healthcare establishments.

Furthermore, the legislation establishes a State Level Committee tasked with overseeing implementation, with the director of the Directorate of Kannada and Culture and the secretary of the Kannada Development Authority assuming key responsibilities.

In order to ensure adherence to the new regulations, the government plans to introduce fines for violations and establish task forces and enforcement units in each district. Moreover, committees in Bengaluru’s municipal zones will handle complaints, facilitated by a dedicated app named ‘Kangavalu’.