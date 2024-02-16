Know how coriander seeds water helps prevent urinary tract infection

Urinary tract infection or UTI can happen in any part of the urinary system, such as the kidneys, bladder or the urethra. According to the Centres for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), UTI happen when bacteria from the skin or rectum- enter the urethra and infect the urinary tract. In women, the risk is higher because the urethras are shorter and closer to the rectum.

The symptoms of UTI include pain or burning sensation while urinating or frequent urination, feeling the need to urinate despite having an empty bladder, bloody urine or pressure in the lower abdomen.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explained that dhania seeds (seeds of coriander) can help. ‘Dhania seeds, also known as coriander seeds, are effective for treating urinary tract infections,’ said the expert.

Dhania seeds lead to lower water retention in the body and allow it to flush out toxins and microbes. This helps in keeping the urinary system clean. Dhania seeds has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which is why it helps in reducing inflammation and pain

Steps to make dhania seeds water:

Soak one tablespoon of coriander seeds overnight in about 1 and a half cup of water

Strain the water and consume it in the next morning.

Coriander seeds water helps to reduce the burning urination. Do this for 2 to 10 days in case of mild burning.