Man walking his dog finds a bone; turns out to be a 70-million-year-old dinosaur bone

A gentleman walking his dog stumbled upon a bone, which, upon examination, turned out to be part of a 70-million-year-old dinosaur fossil, almost complete.

Damien Boschetto, a 25-year-old resident of France, made this remarkable find two years ago while walking his dog in a forest near Montouliers. Upon discovering the bone, Boschetto promptly reported his finding to local researchers affiliated with the Cultural, Archaeological, and Paleontological Association (ACAP) in Cruzy. The bone, it turned out, belonged to a titanosaur, a colossal dinosaur measuring approximately 30 feet in length, which roamed the Earth over 70 million years ago during the Cretaceous period.

Describing the discovery, Boschetto recalled the ordinary morning when he stumbled upon the bones. He recounted how a landslide on the cliff’s edge exposed various skeletal remains, which, upon closer examination, were determined to be connected bones belonging to a single titanosaur fossil.

Further investigation revealed that the fossils were about 70 percent complete, providing invaluable insights into the anatomy and characteristics of these ancient creatures. Titanosaurs, a group of herbivorous dinosaurs that included well-known species like the brachiosaurus and diplodocus, were renowned for their massive size, elongated necks, and tails, making them the largest land animals ever to have existed.

According to Boschetto, evidence suggests that these dinosaurs perished simultaneously, likely due to a sudden flood, with signs of crocodile or carnivore interactions evident on the bones.

Palaeontologists kept the discovery under wraps for two years to prevent potential damage to the site by curious onlookers. Volunteers from ACAP meticulously excavated the fossil, which has since been relocated to a museum in Cruzy.

Commenting on the significance of the find, Francis Fage, the museum’s founder, emphasized the rarity of such discoveries in France, hailing Boschetto’s keen observation skills. He described the titanosaur fossil as a prized exhibit that offers the public a unique opportunity to marvel at the wonders of prehistoric life.

Since making the discovery, Boschetto has made a career shift, leaving his job in the energy sector to pursue a master’s degree in palaeontology, fueled by his passion for uncovering the mysteries of Earth’s ancient past.